DODO Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. DODO has a market cap of $137.52 million and $53.42 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00128978 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046187 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

