Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.90 Million

Brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $72.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. QCR posted sales of $82.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $279.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $270.97 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.