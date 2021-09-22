Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Target Price at C$28.67

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

CIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

CIX traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.99. 456,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,315. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$14.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.91.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.417397 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

