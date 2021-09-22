Bitcoinus (BITS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,478.73 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,304.06 or 0.99887154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00089551 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00057554 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

