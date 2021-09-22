SHIELD Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $133,230.45 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,352.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.07 or 0.07033132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00371226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.58 or 0.01249240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00117583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00549015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.56 or 0.00561815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.80 or 0.00336308 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

