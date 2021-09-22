Synthetify Hits Market Capitalization of $30.72 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $30.72 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.46 or 0.00012595 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00072170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00116758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00170992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.04 or 0.06945403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,176.03 or 0.99591833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.31 or 0.00787293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

