Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0160

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $11,394.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00371226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,654,139 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

