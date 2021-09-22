Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.65.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. 8,945,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843,642. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,331 shares of company stock worth $26,447,002 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

