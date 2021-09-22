Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

The Home Depot stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.42. 132,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,857. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $357.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

