OctoFi Market Cap Reaches $5.69 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. OctoFi has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $87,561.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00016512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00129378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046522 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

