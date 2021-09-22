Ravencoin Classic Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $10,555.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,171.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.11 or 0.07009579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00369382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.72 or 0.01259444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00116698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.01 or 0.00558269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00565220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00338158 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.