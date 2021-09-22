Analysts Anticipate Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE VIST traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 174,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $371.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 473,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

