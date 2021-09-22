Deri Protocol Market Cap Reaches $5.22 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $612,005.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00072468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00116878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00170659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.86 or 0.06995106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,434.82 or 1.00610905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.00796601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

