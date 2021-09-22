KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 13.3% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after buying an additional 414,453 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 11.2% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after buying an additional 267,816 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of KBR by 23.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after buying an additional 446,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares during the period.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.65. 502,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. KBR has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

