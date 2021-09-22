Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells 5,792 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $70,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 570,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,915. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $8,299,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,228,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

