Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

DFH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 171,975 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $3,341,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 389,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 283,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

