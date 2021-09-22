Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.62. The company had a trading volume of 744,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.63.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $456,732,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

