Einsteinium Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $43,584.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,003,940 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

