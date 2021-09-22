Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report sales of $146.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.90 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $112.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $572.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million.

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. 192,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,858. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

