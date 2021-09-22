DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 470,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.94.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $30,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.