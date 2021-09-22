$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.13. NVIDIA posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,709,580. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.41. 26,806,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,217,824. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.58. The company has a market cap of $546.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

