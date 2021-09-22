Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $172,012.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $15.38 million and approximately $172,012.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00129443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046167 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

