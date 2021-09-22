Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $1.36

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Mdex has a total market cap of $942.84 million and approximately $24.74 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00072224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00117025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00171100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.20 or 0.06882100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.64 or 1.00028657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.76 or 0.00803379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 693,977,531 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

