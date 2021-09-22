Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.80 million.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

