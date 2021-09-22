Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $278.42 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 38,729 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of The Walt Disney worth $278,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,012,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.58. The company had a trading volume of 412,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,660. The company has a market capitalization of $315.42 billion, a PE ratio of 280.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

