Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $278.42 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 38,729 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of The Walt Disney worth $278,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,012,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DIS traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.58. The company had a trading volume of 412,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,660. The company has a market capitalization of $315.42 billion, a PE ratio of 280.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.
About The Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.