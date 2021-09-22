Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.5% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.7% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $233,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 153.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $30.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,811.32. 45,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,751.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2,455.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.