Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) vs. Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Critical Comparison

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 4.32% 32.90% 8.09% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

40.2% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Isos Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.52 -$410,000.00 $0.07 169.57 Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accel Entertainment and Isos Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Isos Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 28.90%. Given Isos Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Isos Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

