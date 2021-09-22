Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Kaman reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAMN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAMN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. 179,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

