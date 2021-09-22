Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Sells $202,710.55 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ITRI traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.49. 10,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -148.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

