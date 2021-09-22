Charles R. Schwab Sells 14,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. 4,937,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,679. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

