Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $2,519,000.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $2,519,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00.

OSH stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 797,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,144. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and a PE ratio of -39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

