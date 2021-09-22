CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $17,582,060.70 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.86. 2,362,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

