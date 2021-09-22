Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.10. The company had a trading volume of 617,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,598. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.90.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

