AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,535,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,818,000 after buying an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,168,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,956,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.11. 157,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,142. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

