Silicon Valley Capital Partners Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,360,000 after buying an additional 329,423 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.75. 30,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,324. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

