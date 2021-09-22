$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.39. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $642.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Koppers has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Koppers by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 2,021.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Koppers by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Koppers by 112,183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

