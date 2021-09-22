Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.49 Million

Brokerages expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $85.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.75 million. American Public Education posted sales of $79.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $402.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.91 million to $414.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $629.38 million, with estimates ranging from $602.61 million to $640.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,257. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $484.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 19.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 16.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 30.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

