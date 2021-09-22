GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report $122.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.41 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $55.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $471.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.57 million to $483.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $613.55 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $648.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRWG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,125. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 2.82.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

