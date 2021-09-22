Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Achain has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $29.49 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00337971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00129497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012811 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

