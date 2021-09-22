AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,647 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

