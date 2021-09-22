Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,830,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,583 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $270,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,854. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

