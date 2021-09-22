Rocket Vault (RVF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00115781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00170679 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.18 or 0.06898002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,486.78 or 1.00051449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.72 or 0.00795401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

