Brokerages Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million.

Several analysts have commented on ALRM shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.82. 2,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,010. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,717. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

