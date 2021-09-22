SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post $183.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the lowest is $176.30 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $156.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $759.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $770.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.30 million to $961.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of SDC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,102. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.