Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $527.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report sales of $527.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.82 million. Ares Management reported sales of $428.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.53. 16,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

