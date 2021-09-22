Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $507.29

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $507.29 and last traded at $507.03, with a volume of 7505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $492.67.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,658.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,859,574 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

