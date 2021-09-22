Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $65.11 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $98.36. 739,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,485,811. The company has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

