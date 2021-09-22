Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $398,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.59. 219,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,615. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

