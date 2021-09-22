Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.10 Million

Analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to report sales of $69.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $71.00 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $66.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $285.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $293.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $300.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth $219,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVNW traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,708. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $368.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.17.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.