Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. AXT reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AXT by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 906,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AXT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 9,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $346.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 2.24.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.